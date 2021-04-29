Gudeljević: We expect a contingent of vaccines from Covax mechanism on Tuesday

Minister of Civil Affairs of Bosnia and Herzegovina Ankica Gudeljević said today that the COVAX mechanism has announced that the first contingent of COVID-19 vaccines is expected on Tuesday.

-The first delivery should arrive in B&H on Tuesday, and for other deliveries we have the dates of May 7, 9 and 15. It is difficult to say in advance and with certainty because everything depends on the organization of transport- Gudeljević added.

As for the so-called covid passports, Gudeljević said that B&H had asked the EU for a draft proposal and the necessary information about the document, which they plan to introduce, if there is harmonization within the EU, so that B&H can prepare in a timely manner.

-According to previous information, the passport should be a kind of ID card, which would contain, via a chip or bar code, information about the person, whether a person was infected with coronavirus, whether he/she was vaccinated and when, or whether he/she has a PCR or antigen test for coronavirus- added Gudeljević.