Gudeljević: We expect a contingent of vaccines from Covax mechanism on Tuesday

For other deliveries they have the dates of May 7, 9 and 15

Minister of Civil Affairs of Bosnia and Herzegovina Ankica Gudeljević. Archive

H. J. I. / Fena

Minister of Civil Affairs of Bosnia and Herzegovina Ankica Gudeljević said today that the COVAX mechanism has announced that the first contingent of COVID-19 vaccines is expected on Tuesday.

-The first delivery should arrive in B&H on Tuesday, and for other deliveries we have the dates of May 7, 9 and 15. It is difficult to say in advance and with certainty because everything depends on the organization of transport- Gudeljević added.

As for the so-called covid passports, Gudeljević said that B&H had asked the EU for a draft proposal and the necessary information about the document, which they plan to introduce, if there is harmonization within the EU, so that B&H can prepare in a timely manner.

-According to previous information, the passport should be a kind of ID card, which would contain, via a chip or bar code, information about the person, whether a person was infected with coronavirus, whether he/she was vaccinated and when, or whether he/she has a PCR or antigen test for coronavirus- added Gudeljević.

