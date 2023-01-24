Avaz Logo
ROYAL FAMILY

UK's Princess Eugenie expecting second child this summer

Eugenie, 32, is the niece of King Charles III and the younger daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York

Princess Eugenie arrives at the Guildhall for a reception after the service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul's Cathedral in London. AP

AP

U.K. Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank are expecting their second child this summer, Buckingham Palace said Tuesday.

Eugenie, 32, is the niece of King Charles III and the younger daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York. She gave birth to a son, August, in 2021.

“The family are delighted and August is very much looking forward to being a big brother,” the palace said in a statement.

Eugenie married Brooksbank, a businessman, in October 2018 at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

# U.K. PRINCESS EUGENIE
# BUCKINGHAM PALACE
