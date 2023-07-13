ChatGPT-maker OpenAI signs deal with AP to license news stories

ChatGPT-maker OpenAI and The Associated Press said Thursday that they've made a deal for the artificial intelligence company to license AP's archive of news stories.

- The arrangement sees OpenAI licensing part of AP’s text archive, while AP will leverage OpenAI’s technology and product expertise - the two organizations said in a joint statement.

The price of the deal was not disclosed.

- Both organizations will benefit from each other’s established expertise in their respective industries, and believe in the responsible creation and use of these AI systems - the statement said.

The two companies said they are also examining “potential use cases for generative AI in news products and services,” though didn't give specifics.