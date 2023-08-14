Heart of Sarajevo Awards presented for Best TV Series

The Heart of Sarajevo award ceremony for the best TV series of the 29th Sarajevo Film Festival was held yesterday at the Hills Sarajevo Hotel.

The winners of the Hearts of Sarajevo Awards for TV Series are:

The winner in the Best Drama Series category: THE HOLLOW

The Best Leading Actress in Drama Series: Jovana Stojiljković (VERA)

The Best Leading Actor in Drama Series: Feđa Štukan (THE HOLLOW)

The Best Supporting Actress in Drama Series: Ida Keškić (THE HOLLOW)

The Best Supporting Actor in Drama Series: Boris Ler (THE HOLLOW)

The Rising Star: Denis Murić (GOLDEN BOY)

The Best Director for the Episode of Drama Series: Danis Tanović and Aida Begić (THE HOLLOW)

The Best Screenplay for the Episode of Drama Series: Danis Tanović, Amra Bakšić Čamo, Nikola Kuprešanin and Adnan Lugonić (THE HOLLOW)

The winner in the Best Comedy category: MUM AND DAD ARE PLAYING WAR 2

The Best Director in Comedy: Gordan Kičić (MUM AND DAD ARE PLAYING WAR 2)

The Best Screenplay in Comedy: Gvozden Đurić, Marko Manojlović and Gordan Kičić (MUM AND DAD ARE PLAYING WAR 2)

The Best Leading Actress in Comedy: Nina Janković Dičić (MUM AND DAD ARE PLAYING WAR 2)

The Best Leading Actor in Comedy: Gordan Kičić (MUM AND DAD ARE PLAYING WAR 2)

The Rising Star in Comedy: Aleksej Bjelogrlić (MUM AND DAD ARE PLAYING WAR 2)

The award ceremony was hosted by actor and TV presenter Tarik Filipović.