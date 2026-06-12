While Konaković spews fire, Vučić saves the face of the Trio before the people

The news that Federal Television secured the broadcast of the Bosnia and Herzegovina – Canada match is certainly a reason for satisfaction for many citizens who will be able to follow their national team's performance without additional subscription fees or purchasing special packages.

The national team is a common good of all citizens and it is completely justified to expect that events of this significance be accessible to the broader public through public service, of course on the condition that there is a competent government.

Mutual Justifications

However, behind this positive news remain several uncomfortable questions to which the public deserves answers. If, as Bakir Hadžiomerović, FTV director, stated, Telekom Srbija's helpfulness played a significant role in solving the problem, then the question arises why institutions and responsible people in Bosnia and Herzegovina were not able earlier and independently to ensure what is their job.

Citizens are actually not interested in behind-the-scenes negotiations, political relations or mutual justifications. They are interested in the simple fact that they can watch their national team, and surely the government is obligated to work well for its citizens.

It is particularly interesting that the public often creates the impression that for every problem a designated culprit or media smokescreen is immediately found behind which someone's negligence is trying to be hidden.

In this context, it is interesting to recall earlier statements by Elmedin Konaković, Minister of Foreign Affairs, who himself presented Telekom Srbija as an "occupier" of media space in BiH, and it would not be surprising if the story about TV ALFA is used again as a "smoke screen" to once more sidestep the real issue - the incompetence of the current authorities to provide citizens with broadcasts of BiH national team matches from the World Cup.

Political Interpretations

And so while Dino spews fire, Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić saves the face of the Trio before the people, because without doubt he had to give his consent for the support to Telekom Srbija that FTV received.

Regardless of all circumstances and political interpretations, the fact remains that the availability of national team broadcasts should be a standard, not a result of improvisation and ad hoc interventions. This is precisely where the difference between a functioning system and one that clearly does not function under the Trio becomes most apparent.