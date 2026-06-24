Dodik insulted Izetbegović, then spoke with him: "I spoke with Bakir, more to follow"

SNSD President Milorad Dodik confirmed that he spoke with SDA leader Bakir Izetbegović.

We recall that Izetbegović said last night on FTV that "Milorad Dodik must be dealt with by some means," and then Dodik said he would speak with Izetbegović at 1 p.m.

- The international community has been backing down from Dodik's moves for years. They constantly retreat before him. They constantly give him more than he deserves. This man is above the law. The law applies to all people in this country, but not to Dodik. Eventually, this matter will have to be dealt with by some means. The judiciary and the international community will have to apply the laws - Izetbegović said last night.

SNSD President Milorad Dodik reacted to this statement, posting on social network X that Izetbegović "emboldened himself to threaten" him, and that for this reason he decided to call him.