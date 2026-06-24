Avaz Logo
MOJ PROFILUREDI PROFILODJAVI SEOBRIŠI PROFIL

PARTY LEADERS

Dodik insulted Izetbegović, then spoke with him: "I spoke with Bakir, more to follow"

Bakir, people call me and say you've aged and gone gray. That you're rambling about all sorts of things. You're no match for me. You don't have enough weight either. And you'll never gain weight, Dodik said earlier

Dodik i Izetbegović. Dejan Rakita / PIXSELL - Armin Durgut / PIXSELL

S. S.

SNSD President Milorad Dodik confirmed that he spoke with SDA leader Bakir Izetbegović.

We recall that Izetbegović said last night on FTV that "Milorad Dodik must be dealt with by some means," and then Dodik said he would speak with Izetbegović at 1 p.m.

- The international community has been backing down from Dodik's moves for years. They constantly retreat before him. They constantly give him more than he deserves. This man is above the law. The law applies to all people in this country, but not to Dodik. Eventually, this matter will have to be dealt with by some means. The judiciary and the international community will have to apply the laws - Izetbegović said last night.

SNSD President Milorad Dodik reacted to this statement, posting on social network X that Izetbegović "emboldened himself to threaten" him, and that for this reason he decided to call him.

- Last night, Bakir emboldened himself out of fear to threaten me. I am resistant to threats, but I don't like unfinished business. That's why I called Bakir to tell me what his problem is. He said he would call at 1 o'clock. I believe that by then he will come up with an answer, first of all for himself, and prepare equipment to record the conversation, Dodik wrote.

In another post, Dodik stated:

- Bakir, people call me and say you've aged and gone gray. That you're rambling about all sorts of things. You're no match for me. You don't have enough weight either. And you'll never gain weight.

The conversation that Dodik announced eventually did take place.

- I spoke with Bakir. More to follow - Dodik said via his X profile.

# MILORAD DODIK
# BAKIR IZETBEGOVIĆ
Dodajte Avaz.ba u omiljene izvore na Google-u.
Related articles
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
Viber
LinkedIn
Impressum
Advertising
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact
Copyright Avaz-roto press d.o.o Sarajevo. ISSN 1840-3522.