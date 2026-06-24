Crime that makes blood run cold in veins: Krajina cannibal who killed and ate his mother continues treatment at Sokolac

Velić has been at the JZU Institute for Forensic Psychiatry Sokolac since February 7, 2019, by a decision of the Cantonal Court in Bihać, which determined mandatory placement for a period of six months.

In relation to your inquiry from June 19, 2026, in which you requested information about the status of patient Sabahudin Velić, we hereby inform you that the named patient continues to be hospitalized and undergoing medical treatment in our institution. At the same time, we inform you that, in accordance with the provisions of the Law on Personal Data Protection, as well as regulations governing the field of patient rights and medical confidentiality, we are unable to provide detailed information or other personal data of the named individual - this was the response to "Dnevni avaz"'s inquiry from the Institute for Forensic Psychiatry Sokolac.

This case deeply shocked the entire Krajina region, as well as Bosnia and Herzegovina in 2018, when it happened in September. To make matters more morbid, Velić even removed his dog's heart and tried to eat it.

Sabahudin Velić (1985) from Bosanska Krupa, who brutally killed his mother Nasiha (60) and eventually cooked parts of her body and ate them, continues to be in treatment, "Dnevni avaz" has learned.

The Institute notes that Velić was placed by a decision of the Cantonal Court in Bihać.

Apparently, his further treatment has been extended, and when he will leave the Institute is currently unknown.

Incidentally, this is the first case of cannibalism in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The horrifying crime that makes blood run cold in veins occurred in the yard of their family house located in the hamlet of Velići, the settlement of Mahmić Selo, municipality of Bosanska Krupa.

Before killing his mother, Velić asked her: "Mother, are you satisfied with me?", to which the unfortunate woman said she was. The moment she turned her back to him, Velić approached his mother Nasiha, who was then 60 years old, from behind while she was chopping wood, and asked her to give him an axe, because it was "man's work", which she did.

Axe blows

Without any provocation, Sabahudin struck his mother twice in the head and neck area, as a result of which she died.

After the killing, he went to perform prayer, that is, to pray, and then moved the body to another location and set it on fire. Since the body did not burn completely, he buried his mother in an unknown location, and then dug it up and moved it again to the garage, where he dismembered it with various tools in order to separate the meat from the bones, which he later ate. Velić scattered one part of the body across nearby meadows and forest, while he buried another part near the house. He admitted that before his mother, he had also slaughtered his dog, because, as he said, the black dog was the devil. He removed the dog's heart and tried to eat it.

During his statement in court, Velić cried while talking about how he killed the dog. However, when he spoke about his mother, he showed no emotion. During the trial, he stated that he killed his mother in order to make a sacrifice.

The horrifying event was discovered when, on September 14, 2018, Velić himself turned himself in to police in Sarajevo, telling them what he had done. For some time he was in detention at the Luke Prison and Correctional Institution, where he was isolated from other detainees.

We should note that Velić claimed he was under the influence of black magic.

He claimed that four djinn came to him and told him to commit this murder.

After the killing, he rented a car and set off for Sarajevo, believing that he would get help there from those who better understood religion.

Criminal offenses

The Cantonal Court in Bihać on December 10, 2018 confirmed the indictment of the Cantonal Prosecutor's Office USK Bihać whereby Sabahudin Velić from Bosanska Krupa was charged with the existence of reasonable suspicion that he, in a state of mental incapacity, in concurrence, committed the unlawful act of murder from Article 166, paragraph 2, point a of the CC FBiH, the unlawful act of violation of the peace of the deceased from Article 379, paragraph 2 of the CC FBiH, and the unlawful act of torture and killing of an animal from Article 318, paragraph 1 of the CC FBiH.