When political greed becomes greater than state interest: Bosniaks in three columns in RS elections

Despite warnings that by dispersing votes they could lose positions in the Parliamentary Assembly of BiH and NSRS, and indirectly lose their majority in the RS People's Council as well, due to vanity, ambitions and greed, Bosniaks are going to the October elections in RS not in two, but in three columns. Representatives of the coalition of parties, which includes SDA, SDP, SBB, NES, BH Greens and PDA, have already announced their participation in the elections as part of the joint list Coalition for the State for NSRS, while candidates of these parties will appear on the SDA list for the Parliamentary Assembly of BiH.

General distrust

- We can see that the Party for BiH will run alone, NiP and Naprijed will run together, along with this large coalition. Three columns, not two, and I'm afraid we may lose even all three mandates we expect from the Podrinje, Prijedor and Doboj regions. From the moment when SDA and SDP, along with other parties, agreed to run jointly, political interests followed, unfortunately, where each party, regardless of its strength and legitimacy in this part of the state, is looking for its own place. What followed was the principle of the large, who won't give way to the small in terms of who will be the compensation bearer, who will be second, and who tomorrow in the People's Council. The upheaval is mainly about positions and there is general distrust, and it was overlooked that reason must prevail for the sake of unity, not political interest at any cost. That's why you have small parties that run with their own lists, which know they can't pass, but they go consciously to damage the coalition that announced joint participation, said RS Deputy Prime Minister Ćamil Duraković to "Avaz".

He adds that in the current chaos, individuals are not willing to overcome their ambition and greed for the greater good, and believes it is not good that large parties won't give way, nor that small ones operate on the principle that if it's not us, it shouldn't be anyone. The people will punish this, which is confirmed by the diaspora's disinterest in the General elections. Duraković also points out the inconsistency of some politicians.

Earlier cycles

- We have a revolt, because some individuals changed three parties in the past three electoral cycles. For example, Mr. Jusuf Arifagić was NBL in 2018, Platform for Progress in 2022, and now he is NiP's candidate for RS Deputy Prime Minister. You have irresponsibility where people just change jerseys to reach some position. We must mature democratically. If anyone has political disagreements, it's SDA and SDP, and you have SBB, NES, who may disagree with SDA on some things, but space was found to do something. And you have those who have locked in their initial positions. Of course, what would you expect, that large parties will give you something so you can be part of some joint story, Duraković emphasizes.

Hard to get good results

NSRS Representative Ramiz Salkić believes that for their representation in RS it would be much more useful if Bosniak politics, through unified political action, consolidated itself.

- That way we would have more elected representatives and we could better motivate voters to go to the polls. Divided into two or more columns, we will find it harder to achieve good election results, but also success after the elections. Despite everything, I believe voters will recognize where the strength is and will direct their trust in that direction. I urge our citizens in the diaspora to register and vote in the upcoming elections, and to help achieve our goals, which are equal rights and equal opportunities for all, says Salkić.