The police were torturing the girl in the cottage

Bosnia and Herzegovina was rocked by a scandal yesterday when the Federal Police Administration (FPA) arrested four Bihać police officers for having sex with a 15-year-old girl.

A torturous crime

Due to the sensitivity of the case, experienced FPA investigators, in cooperation with the USC Prosecutor's Office, approached the investigation carefully and collected a lot of facts that cover the basis of suspicion in this torturous crime. Members of the Ministry of the Interior of the Una-Sana Canton are charged with the criminal offense of sexual intercourse with an incapacitated person.

- Considering that this is a very complex and sensitive case, all information related to it will be provided by the Prosecutor's Office of Una-Sana Canton, under whose supervision the investigation in question was conducted. Assistance during the activities to the members of the Federal Police Administration was provided by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the USC - it was announced from the Federal Police Administration.

The girl was examined at the Bihać hospital, where the injuries were found. The Center for Social Work in Bihać was also informed about everything, and it took certain measures to protect the girl and return to normal life.