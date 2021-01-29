New groups of migrants arrive at the camp in Blažuj, this morning three people arrived by taxi

The migrant crisis in B&H is becoming an increasing problem every day. Pictures of overturned police cars from Blažuj last week are in a way an indicator of the state's inability to come up with this huge problem.
CRISIS
While promises have come from all sides that migrants will be deported, that new groups of illegal migrants will be prevented from entering the camps, the residents of Blažuj have different information
Migrants arrived by taxi. Avaz
While promises have come from all sides that migrants will be deported, that new groups of illegal migrants will be prevented from entering the camps, the residents of Blažuj have different information.
- Who are they lying to - the reader of "Avaz" asks.
The editorial office of "Avaz" was sent photos from three migrants who arrived in Blažuj directly from Montenegro by taxi.
- Migrants were brought to the gas station in Blažuj, a hundred meters from the camp. At the moment, there are no police in front of the camp - said a worried resident of Blažuj.