CRISIS

New groups of migrants arrive at the camp in Blažuj, this morning three people arrived by taxi

While promises have come from all sides that migrants will be deported, that new groups of illegal migrants will be prevented from entering the camps, the residents of Blažuj have different information

Migrants arrived by taxi. Avaz

E. T.

The migrant crisis in B&H is becoming an increasing problem every day. Pictures of overturned police cars from Blažuj last week are in a way an indicator of the state's inability to come up with this huge problem.

"Who are they lying to"

- Who are they lying to - the reader of "Avaz" asks.


Arrived by taxi. Avaz

The editorial office of "Avaz" was sent photos from three migrants who arrived in Blažuj directly from Montenegro by taxi.

Migrants arrived today. Avaz

There are no police in front of the camp

- Migrants were brought to the gas station in Blažuj, a hundred meters from the camp. At the moment, there are no police in front of the camp - said a worried resident of Blažuj.

