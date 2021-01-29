Dodik and Nelson meeting: US supports B&H's European path

US Ambassador to B&H Eric Nelson pointed out at today's meeting with Milorad Dodik, Chairman of the Presidency of B&H, that Washington remains committed to supporting the Dayton Agreement and B&H with two entities and three constituent peoples.

At the meeting held at the US Embassy in Sarajevo, Nelson emphasized that the US supports BiH's European path.

The American ambassador announced that USAID will invest 20 million dollars in the next five years for the development of tourism in B&H, it was announced from the cabinet of Milorad Dodik, the chairman of the Presidency of B&H.

The interlocutors also exchanged opinions on the fight against the corona virus pandemic, as well as the immunization of the population in B&H.



