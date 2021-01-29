Inveterate criminals and war criminals are complaining about the conditions in the new state prison: There is no meat in the meals, oranges cost five KM!

Prisoners of the new state prison in East Sarajevo, where inveterate criminals, convicted of aggravated murder, terrorism, rape and war crimes have been serving long prison sentences since the end of 2020, sent a letter to B&H Justice Minister Josip Grubeša a few days ago. They complain about the conditions in this state institution, more precisely about the prices of food in the canteen and telephone services.



Internet access

As we recently announced, Zijad Turković, Djorđe Ždrale, Veselin Vlahovic Batko, Husein Bosnić, Haris Čaušević Oks, Mevlid Jašarević, Milenko Lakić were transferred to the state prison ... These are convicts convicted by the Court of B&H. In the letter to Grubeša, the prisoners complain that the price of food in the canteen is high, as well as the tariff for using the payphone, that there is not enough meat in the meals, that they need more varied food ... The complaint pointed out that everyone could hardly wait to be transferred from the entity institutes to "bh. Alcatraz ", which they thought was" hotel accommodation ", but that they were disappointed at the beginning, because they hoped for TVs in the rooms and internet access.



- After a few days in prison, when we saw the prices of food and drinks in the canteen, most of us prayed to God to go back to where we came from. We are still keeping the bills from the canteen of the prison in Zenica and it is unbelievable how big the difference is in the prices - it is stated in the letter. The complaint claims that the prices of food and other necessities are 100 percent higher than "in shops and malls". - A kilogram of oranges costs five marks, "Dorina" chocolate costs 5.85 KM, a kilogram of lemon costs three marks, and a kilogram of sirloin costs 55 KM. Two liters of "Coca-Cola" cost 2.65 KM, a kilogram of sausage 36, and cigarette paper 2.85 KM. Tea, hygiene products, shampoos are also expensive - it was pointed out in the complaint. They state that they sent a "cry for help" instructed to help them because "that little bit of their poverty that families separate from their mouths " they have to spend in the canteen.



Market prices

In Grubeša's answer, he states that the prices of groceries in the canteen are guaranteed according to the market prices and that some items are cheaper than those in shopping malls. Furthermore, Grubeša states that he will try to solve their problems, but that little can be done regarding the prices of impulses when using payphones. - You are guaranteed market prices, which is certainly the obligation of the Bureau, and it is up to you, in accordance with your capabilities, to procure items at those prices if you have the funds to do so - says Grubeša's answer.



