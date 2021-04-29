Avaz Logo
MOJ PROFILUREDI PROFILODJAVI SE

AVAZ FINDS OUT

"Dženan Memić" case: Mutap and Dupovac will stay in custody for another two months

The Prosecution of Bosnia and Herzegovina has requested that their detention be extended by three months because the investigation has been extended to more people and because forensic examinations of confiscated mobile phones are pending

Detail from yesterday's session in the Court of B&H. COURT OF B&H

B. C.

The Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina has extended the custody of Hasan Dupovac and Zijad Mutap, suspected of organized crime and aiding and abetting the perpetrator in the "Dženan Memić" case, for the next two months.

The Prosecutor's Office of B&H requested that their detention be extended for three months because the investigation was extended to more people and because they are waiting for the expertise of the seized mobile phones.

Detention was proposed because of the danger that their release could obstruct the investigation, conceal evidence and influence witnesses or accomplices, as well as due to the special circumstances of the criminal offense due to which the stay of the suspects at large would cause disturbance to the citizens and the public.


# HASAN DUPOVAC EN
# DŽENAN MEMIĆ EN
# ZIJAD MUTAP EN
Related articles
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
Viber
LinkedIn
Impressum
Advertising
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact
Copyright Avaz-roto press d.o.o Sarajevo. ISSN 1840-3522.