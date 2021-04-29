"Dženan Memić" case: Mutap and Dupovac will stay in custody for another two months

The Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina has extended the custody of Hasan Dupovac and Zijad Mutap, suspected of organized crime and aiding and abetting the perpetrator in the "Dženan Memić" case, for the next two months.

The Prosecutor's Office of B&H requested that their detention be extended for three months because the investigation was extended to more people and because they are waiting for the expertise of the seized mobile phones.

Detention was proposed because of the danger that their release could obstruct the investigation, conceal evidence and influence witnesses or accomplices, as well as due to the special circumstances of the criminal offense due to which the stay of the suspects at large would cause disturbance to the citizens and the public.



