Christian Schmidt for "Avaz": For now, I will refrain from commenting on the political situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina

In a statement for "Avaz", the newly appointed High Representative in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Christian Schmidt, said that he was very pleased to be appointed as High Representative in our country.

- It is a great honor, but also a responsibility to work in close cooperation with the international community on the future of the people of Bosnia and Herzegovina on the road to the European Union. I would like to thank Valentin Inzko for his many years of outstanding dedication to the office and the people of Bosnia and Herzegovina. That will continue until I take office on August 1st, 2021, Schmidt told Avaz.

When asked what he sees as the key problems in Bosnia and Herzegovina and what he will focus on in his work, Schmidt said that it is not yet time to talk about it.

- It is a good practice that in the meantime I will refrain from detailed remarks on the political situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Schmidt told Avaz.

It should be reminded that yesterday in Sarajevo, the Ambassadors of the member states of the Peace Implementation Council (PIC) officially appointed Christian Schmidt as the next High Representative in Bosnia and Herzegovina, after he was nominated for that position by Germany, it was announced from the OHR.