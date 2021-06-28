Journalists of „Avaz“ duly reported to the police a peaceful gathering in front of the Municipal Court in Sarajevo

Today, the editors and journalists of "Dnevni avaz" duly reported the protests in front of the Municipal Court in Sarajevo to the competent Police Administration Center, committing themselves to respecting all epidemiological measures.

Due to the brutal showdown of the regime, led by the couple Bakir and Sebija Izetbegović, with "Dnevni avaz" and the blow to our existence, journalists and employees of our company will organize a protest in front of the Municipal Court in Sarajevo on Wednesday, June 30th, starting 10 AM.

Facsimile of the report to the Center police administration, which was duly recorded . Avaz

According to the law, we duly informed the Sarajevo Canton Emergency Room and the Sarajevo Canton Fire Department about everything.

The reason for the peaceful gathering is the scandalous decision on the execution of the Municipal Court in Sarajevo in favor of the prosecutor of the Tuzla Cantonal Prosecutor's Office Jasminka Djedović, by which Judge Mirsada Karahmetović expressly removed from the account of „Avaz-roto press“ 212,000 KM for non-existent "court penalties".

In this way, the existence of hundreds of families that directly or indirectly depend on the successful business of "Avaz-roto press" is endangered.

We invite other victims of the Bakir's regime to join us in fighting and protesting against the corrupt and incompetent government and its methods of intimidating the free media.



