B&H Press Council: Sentence imposed on "Avaz-roto press" is contrary to its purpose

Regarding the decision of the Municipal Court in Sarajevo to, after the already paid verdict from 2016 for defamation to the prosecutor of the Cantonal Prosecutor's Office in Tuzla Jasminka Djedović (in the amount of 5,001 KM), issue a decision on June 22nd this year, and on June 25th from the account of "Avaz -roto press" removes an incredible 207,900 KM of non-existent court penalties, increased by 4,256 KM of enforcement costs, which totals more than 212,000 KM!?, the Steering Board of the Press and Online Media Council in B&H issued a statement.

You can read full statement below:

- The Steering Board of the Press and Online Media Council in Bosnia and Herzegovina expresses great concern with the decision of the judge of the Municipal Court in Sarajevo Mirsada Karahmetović, which deducted 212,000 KM of court penalties from the account of "Avaz-roto press", which will be paid to the Cantonal Prosecutor Tuzla's Jasminka Djedović, which received a defamation lawsuit against this media house in 2016 and on the basis of which it has already been paid 5,001 KM.

Without going into the reasons for this action of the Court, and respecting the judicial system of B&H, the Board of Directors of the Press and Online Media Council of B&H estimates that such a high fine against "Avaz-roto press", the publisher of "Dnevni avaz", which is a full member of the Council, is contrary to its purpose because the amount imposed is disproportionate and jeopardizes the business of the media. That is, it calls into question the further work of the media, the existence of dozens of editors, journalists and media workers, and their families.



