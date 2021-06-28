Avaz Logo
PRESS RELEASE

Radončić talked with Džindić about Block 7 and the necessity to involve the FB&H Parliament in everything

The preparation of the upcoming SBB congress was also discussed. SBB

A. J.

The President of SBB, Fahrudin Radončić, received today in his summer residence in Porto Montenegro the Minister of Energy, Mining and Industry, Nermin Džindić, it was announced from SBB. During the long meeting, special emphasis was placed on the problem of construction of Block 7 of the Thermal Power Plant in Tuzla.

It was stated that the position of SBB is that the only correct way is for the FB&H Parliament to discuss the new situation and make a final decision.

Also, on this occasion, they discussed the need to open space to new investors in the dedicated industry, which is experiencing a major development and is recording outstanding economic and development results.

A significant part of the talks also referred to the elaboration and analysis of the situation in SBB, its strengthening and preparation of the upcoming congress, SBB said.


