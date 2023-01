Today, the Supreme Court of FB&H released Ljubo and Bekrija Seferović in the "Memić" case.

This was the third time that the verdict of the Cantonal Court in Sarajevo had been considered. In both previous verdicts, the Seferovićs were acquitted. They were accused of the death of Dženan Memić in Ilidža's Great Alley in February 2016.

However, the entity Supreme Court overturned both verdicts and ordered a retrial.