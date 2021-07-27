Muriz Memić: Helpers and murderers should be arrested now

Addressing the press after the verdict of the Supreme Court of the Federation of B&H, Muriz Memić said that the citizens of Bosnia and Herzegovina won by this verdict.

- Dalida Burzić must be arrested after five and a half years. I have nothing to rejoice about because I have lost my son. I call on the citizens to honor themselves and this is their victory. Ifet showed what intelligence and knowledge are, he fought as if it were his son. Here, honesty eventually won. As of today, the traffic accident is a finished story and no one needs to mention it anymore. Now the helpers and murderers should be arrested – said Muriz Memić.



