US fully supports essential role and mandate of Office of High Representative

The United States fully supports the essential role and mandate of the Office of the High Representative, and looks forward to cooperating with the incoming High Representative Christian Schmidt, the Public Affairs Section of the US Embassy in B&H told FENA commenting on the latest decisions of Republic of Srpska parliamentary parties, after High Representative Valentin Inzko imposed legal changes banning genocide denial.

-We share the views expressed by the United Nations Special Adviser on the Prevention of Genocide and War Crimes Alice Wairimu Nderitu that the perpetrators are individuals and not society or the community as a whole, and that political, religious and community leaders, as well as educators and the media have a responsibility to lead the way towards constructive dialogue based on trust, respect and dignity. Respect for all victims, as a matter of generally accepted human rights, and refusal to politicize suffering, will contribute to reconciliation, which is necessary for B&H to move forward- said the Public Affairs Section of the US Embassy in B&H.

They further stated that it is necessary to focus on economic, anti-corruption, and rule of law reforms that will bring greater prosperity, instead of isolation. The progress on B&H's European path is the best way politicians can serve their voters.

-In this regard, the United States fully supports the essential role and mandate of the Office of the High Representative, and we look forward to working with the incoming High Representative Christian Schmidt to engage, together with local actors, in meeting the 5 + 2 criteria necessary to end the international supervision in B&H, and provide support to the Dayton Peace Agreement, which confirmed the sovereignty and territorial integrity of BiH as a single independent state, with two entities, three constituent peoples, citizens and others- FENA learns.

As it is pointed out, the closure of the Office of the High Representative is not based on time limits, but on meeting the set criteria that are complementary to providing support for functionality and stability, which are also needed given B&H's EU perspective. Therefore, all local actors must make a diligent effort to reach consensus and conduct a dialogue aimed at B&H's progress.

-Only with the participation in the work of all levels of government, politicians from any entity can return hope to the citizens and build a solid basis for economic growth- the Public Affairs Section of the US Embassy in B&H told FENA.