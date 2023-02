In the next two days, August 25 and 26, almost 120,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine manufactured by BioNTech/Pfizer will be delivered to Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The Assistant Ministry in the Health Sector of the Ministry of Civil Affairs of Bosnia and Herzegovina confirmed on Twitter that 18,720 doses should arrive via EU4Health mechanisms tomorrow, August 25, while 100,620 doses from COVAX mechanism should arrive on Thursday, August 26.