The Prosecution of Bosnia and Herzegovina has filed an indictment against SDA Minister Selmo Cikotić, here is the reason

The Prosecution of Bosnia and Herzegovina has filed an indictment against Selmo Cikotić (SDA), the B&H Minister of Security, for abusing his position and authority during his term as B&H Defense Minister.

This information was confirmed for the "Avaz" portal from the Prosecutor's Office of B&H.

As we find out, Cikotić is accused because of the "Scout" affair, more precisely that he illegally signed harmful contracts on the sale of surplus weapons and ammunition to the Croatian company "Scout".

Last year, SIPA filed a report against Cikotić on suspicion that he damaged the state budget by more than 6.2 million KM.

The report states that Cikotić signed decisions on the sale of weapons and ammunition in the period from 2006. to 2010. without the consent of the Presidency of B&H.

Since it is a non-working day, the Prosecutor's Office of B&H will comment this indictment later.



