SBB: There is no reincarnation of the "third entity", the elections must be held in 2022.

Regarding the conclusions adopted at yesterday's session of the HNS in Mostar, the Press Center of the Alliance for a Better Future of BiH (Savez za bolju budućnost BiH) states the following: In the current, very complex security and political situation, both in our country and in the region and beyond, Bosnia and Herzegovina does not need additional interethnic tensions and additional unrest among citizens and their political representatives. We believe that all sides, parties and individuals should genuinely advocate for conversation and cooperation, respecting democratic principles and practices, which is the only rational way.



SBB does not agree to the ethnic divisions of BiH

SBB does not agree to additional ethnic divisions of Bosnia and Herzegovina nor does it accept territorial reincarnations and the emergence of any "third entities" and consequent "units". This, in essence, reveals the secret agendas and suicidal intent of dividing Bosnia and Herzegovina into three parts, in a way that allows tribal leaders to continue decades of futile rule over citizens who are leaving en masse and fleeing failed government abroad.

SBB believes that the general elections in 2022 should be held and that there is no place for political ultimatums in this regard. It is important that there are all legal prerequisites for organizing fair elections. An eventual boycott of the election process and non-participation in the elections is the right of every individual or group, but the obstruction of the organization and the impossibility of holding elections in which other political entities and citizens want to participate passes into the domain of criminal responsibility.









There is no alternative to a more tolerant mutual approach