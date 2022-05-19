Germany takes away state privileges of ex-chancellor Schroeder

Germany decided to remove former Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder’s office and staff on Thursday following growing pressure from media and pro-Ukrainian politicians.

The parliament’s budgetary committee agreed on new rules for state privileges of former chancellors, Green Party lawmaker Sven Kindler said on Twitter.

Former chancellors will be given an office and staff only if they have continuing obligations after the end of their term, according to the new rules.

Kindler said as Schroeder does not have ongoing obligations, he will no longer have an office.

Schroeder has come under heavy criticism after Russia’s military operations in Ukraine because of his close ties with Moscow and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Social Democrat served as chancellor from 1998 to 2005.