Dodik considers High Representative Schmidt's letter a provocation

Member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Milorad Dodik, considers the letter sent to him by the High Representative in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Christian Schmidt, in which he is informed about the imposition of technical changes to the Election Law of Bosnia and Herzegovina, as a provocation.



He referred to the position of the institutions of the RS, as well as the permanent members of the UN Security Council, according to which Schmidt was not elected according to Annex 10, which, he states, is the only source of the legitimate mandate of the high representative.

Dodik reiterated his previous opinions about the high representative, and he also said that "BiH with such a high representative has become a non-sovereign, inefficient, quasi-state, a modern-day protectorate, which violates human rights and freedoms of the constituent nations and citizens".

- Your, let's call it a 'decision', by which the Law on Amendments to the Electoral Law of BiH is adopted goes one step further. You are hitting with all your power on what represents the will of the people, which is realized through the elected representatives in the authorities - said Dodik.

According to you, he added, the way in which citizens freely and directly elect their representatives is only the way that you and the CEC of Bosnia and Herzegovina determine, to which you give judicial and executive powers of an inquisitorial nature. You even give political guidelines to set the tone of the campaign, where you just forgot to specify who to vote for in the 'free, democratic, OHR' elections. At the same time, you are already announcing, and you can, because this is your country, constitutional and electoral reforms after the elections.

Dodik also accused Schmidt of destroying the right to vote, and reminded him that the electoral system in every sovereign state is part of the general political and constitutional system, it expresses the basic constitutional principles and the very political form of a certain society, which is more complex and complicated in complex pluralistic countries such as Bosnia and Herzegovina.

In the conclusion of the letter, BiH Presidency member Dodik accused Christian Schmidt of destroying the principle of the rule of law, which implies the existence of a legal state that is subordinate to the law.

This means, he explained, that all acts passed by the state alone (not only the Constitution and laws) must be legal, not political and ideological, and especially not 'OHR-like'.

- You are destroying the principle of the rule of law, which should exercise power on the basis of its own laws, not OHR’s, civil - Schmidt's. You are destroying the principles of constitutionality and legality, which are the basic principles of the constitutional system of every state union in which there is a constitution, as essential instruments for achieving the rule of law. You are not just an unauthorized citizen, Schmidt, you are a destroyer and - please, go home, turn off the light,” said member of the BiH Presidency, Milorad Dodik, his office announced.