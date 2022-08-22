UK lawyers vote to strike over pay disputes

Lawyers across the UK on Monday voted in favor of striking over pay raises and employment disputes with the government. The Criminal Bar Association made the announcement after its members voted overwhelmingly in favor of industrial action. Nearly 80 percent of barristers within the group supported the motion to launch an all-out strike next month after their demand for a 25 percent pay raise was not met by the government. - The effect of the strike will be that the courts continue to sit empty with trials and cases not being heard. It is a last-resort action. Barristers have had to endure collapses in their income and cuts and underfunding so that their income has decreased over 28 percent since around 2006. - Kirsty Brimelow, the group’s vice chair, told the BBC Breakfast show.



25 percent pay raise

- The remedy is for an injection of money into the backlog of cases, which currently stands at 60,000 cases, that barristers are working on that will cost the government only £1.1 million ($1.09 million) per month. Currently, it’s costing much more for the courts to sit empty - Brimelow added. The barrister strike is set to begin on Sept. 5 and will result in a majority of trials in more than 70 crown courts across England and Wales being delayed, with others expected to close altogether. The bar group is demanding a 25 percent pay raise for those barristers involved in legal aid work – representing those individuals who cannot afford lawyers – but have criticized the Ministry of Justice’s proposed 15 percent increase in fees, arguing that it is insufficient when looking at the cost of living crisis and the decline in real wage growth. The government, however, has defended the proposed pay rise and condemned the group’s decision to launch industrial action. - The escalation of strike action is wholly unjustified considering we are increasing criminal barristers' fees by 15 percent, which will see the typical barrister earn around £7,000 more a year - Justice Minister Sarah Dines said in a statement quoted by the BBC News.



Independent Review of Criminal Legal Aid