The proposal of the Prosecutor's Office of BiH was rejected, the custody of Miloš Lučić is terminated

The Prosecutor's Office of BiH requested an extension of custody for two months for Miloš Lučić, the former State Minister for Human Rights and Refugees, who is suspected of abuse of position or authority, connected to several corrupt criminal acts, while the defense requested the imposition of restrictive measures.

Prosecutor Elvira Stanojlović stated during the justification of the proposal for the extension of custody that the State Court, based on the evidence, had previously determined the existence of reasonable suspicion.

- There is still a well-founded fear that the suspect could hide or adapt evidence and influence witnesses - said prosecutor Stanojlović, adding that in the coming period the Prosecution plans to question a large number of employees of the Ministry of Human Rights and Refugees of BiH.

However, "Avaz" learns that the Court rejected the Prosecution's proposal and that Lučić has been imposed to restrictive measures. He left KPZ Miljacka.



