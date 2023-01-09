"Avaz" finds out: The lifeless body of a 51-year-old man was found in Stolac

A lifeless male body was found in Stolac today in the morning hours, it was confirmed to us from the MUP of the Herzegovina-Neretva Canton.

As they have told for the "Avaz" portal, a lifeless body of T. P. (51) was found in a hut in the Vidoštak locality in the Poprati neighbourhood not far from the entrance to Stolac.

An investigation was carried out on the crime scene, and according to the orders of the on-duty cantonal prosecutor, the body was transported to the Bijeli Brijeg morgue in Mostar, where an autopsy will be performed, after which the cause of death should be known.

According to unofficial information, for now, no traces have been found, which would possibly indicate that it was a criminal act.



