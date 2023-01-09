Lawyer Čelik for "Avaz": Dževad Salčin acquitted of war crimes near Konjic

The Supreme Court of the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina issued a final verdict acquitting Dževad Salčin of war crimes committed in 1993 in the village of Vrce, municipality of Konjic, lawyer Kerim Čelik, who represented Salčin, confirmed for the "Avaz" portal.

Earlier, the Supreme Court of FBiH annulled the first-instance verdict of the Cantonal Court in Mostar in this case.

Salčin was accused of having, as a member of the "Zuka unit" of the Army of the Republic of Bosnia and Herzegovina, participated in the attack on the village of Vrce, municipality of Konjic, during which HVO prisoners and a civilian were used as human shields, and an old woman from the village was killed.

Dževad Salčin was previously acquitted of charges of war crimes in the village of Trusina by the decision of the Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina.



