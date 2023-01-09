Aljoša Čampara on the unconstitutional day of RS: Let's not fall for provocations!

The commemoration of the unconstitutional day of the RS once again fuels tensions and provokes public indignation, which rightly wonders why for years, without any legal consequences, the regime in the smaller BiH entity does not respect the decisions of the highest judicial institution in the country.

Everyone is ready

The decision to hold Dodik's parade this year in East Sarajevo brought additional concerns. - Police agencies in the territory of the FBiH strengthened controls, above all the SC MUP. After the conversation with the commissioner, we have no knowledge that there could be incidents when it comes to this shameful day and unconstitutional celebration in the smaller BiH entity. I sincerely hope that there will be no violation of public order and peace, but the police is ready to react at any moment - Federal Minister of the Interior Aljoša Čampara told "Avaz". The SC MUP is in contact with other cantonal and other police agencies in Bosnia and Herzegovina, as well as with ISA, in accordance with protocols related to high-risk events.



OHR's reaction

In addition to the BiH Prosecutor's Office, Čampara also expects reactions from international institutions tasked with protecting the Dayton Agreement, and thus the Constitution of BiH. BiH's path towards EU and NATO integration, he adds, is a guarantee that those responsible will be prosecuted. - After the high representative passed the Law on the Prohibition of Genocide Denial, in which anyone who does it is threatened with imprisonment, you saw that such rhetoric was reduced. That's why domestic and international institutions, including EUFOR and the high representative, can act, so that we don't have to wait for the unconstitutional 9th of January to be celebrated every year. We should not meet them. If we fell for war-mongering policies, it would be the biggest gift to the regime that is doing this now – said Čampara.



There are no blockages