Dodik confirmed the writing of "Avaz": Sevlid Hurtić will be nominated for the Council of Ministers

The President of the RS and leader of the SNSD, Milorad Dodik, confirmed during his address to the journalists that the views of the partner parties at the state level have been agreed on Sevlid Hurtić being proposed as Minister for Human Rights and Refugees in the BiH Council of Ministers.

Dodik thus confirmed the writing of "Avaz", which had previously announced that SNSD and SDP had come to an agreement, and that Sevlid Hurtić would be proposed as the deputy minister for human rights and refugees.

Dodik stated that he held discussions with party presidents and that SNSD is ready to accept all proposals and problems.

- I spoke with the leaders of the parties and we agreed that Hurtić should be a candidate from the RS area who should enter the Council of Ministers. There is agreement between the parties. There is no reason to wait long for that appointment - said Dodik.

Speaking about the Order of the RS that he awarded to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Dodik said that in the coming years, he will present the same to the presidents of the USA, Germany...

- This has nothing to do with Ukraine. The Russian Federation proved to be the most honest guarantor of the Dayton Agreement - said Dodik.

Dodik also commented on the criminal charges because of 9th of January which were submitted to the BiH Prosecutor's Office.

- It would be easier for them to get used to January 9th being the date that this nation celebrates. The people went to the referendum and said what they thought. On February 28th, 1992, the first Constitution of the RS was adopted, which is the basis that still exists today. The high representative also intervened on that - said Dodik.

He said that "RS is a signatory of the Dayton Agreement and was a factor before Dayton".



