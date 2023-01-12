Avaz Logo
"AVAZ" FINDS OUT

Shocking: Man kidnapped a girl in Sarajevo, raped and held her captive for weeks, he was arrested!

I can confirm that the police detained and handed over to the Cantonal Prosecutor's Office the suspect for the crime of kidnapping, said Hadžiabdić

The police arrested the perpetrator. AVAZ

Amila Ovčina

A man whose initials are D.P. kidnapped a girl in Sarajevo, raped and kept her imprisoned for weeks, literally as a slave on Ilidža in an apartment, the portal "Avaz" learns.

As we find out, the man was arrested.

According to "Avaz's" information, a man with the initials D.P. kept the girl in the apartment for almost a month, in the Vrtovi Riverine neighborhood in Ilidža. The girl was freed because she somehow managed to escape and report everything to the police.


Hadžiabdić: The man was arrested. AVAZ

Police officers searched the apartment and the car.

- I can confirm that the police detained a suspect for the criminal offense of kidnapping, i.e. unlawful deprivation of liberty and rape, and handed him over to the Cantonal Prosecutor's Office - said Mirza Hadžiabdić, spokesman for the MUP of Sarajevo Canton, for the "Avaz" portal.

He pointed out that due to the protection of the rape victim, he could not give more information.

Tenants of the building where the perpetrator lived are in fear.

The perpetrator presented himself as good and nice to the tenants.


