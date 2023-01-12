Shocking: Man kidnapped a girl in Sarajevo, raped and held her captive for weeks, he was arrested!

A man whose initials are D.P. kidnapped a girl in Sarajevo, raped and kept her imprisoned for weeks, literally as a slave on Ilidža in an apartment, the portal "Avaz" learns.
As we find out, the man was arrested.
According to "Avaz's" information, a man with the initials D.P. kept the girl in the apartment for almost a month, in the Vrtovi Riverine neighborhood in Ilidža. The girl was freed because she somehow managed to escape and report everything to the police.
Police officers searched the apartment and the car.
- I can confirm that the police detained a suspect for the criminal offense of kidnapping, i.e. unlawful deprivation of liberty and rape, and handed him over to the Cantonal Prosecutor's Office - said Mirza Hadžiabdić, spokesman for the MUP of Sarajevo Canton, for the "Avaz" portal.
He pointed out that due to the protection of the rape victim, he could not give more information.
Tenants of the building where the perpetrator lived are in fear.
The perpetrator presented himself as good and nice to the tenants.