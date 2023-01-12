Shocking: Man kidnapped a girl in Sarajevo, raped and held her captive for weeks, he was arrested!

A man whose initials are D.P. kidnapped a girl in Sarajevo, raped and kept her imprisoned for weeks, literally as a slave on Ilidža in an apartment, the portal "Avaz" learns.

As we find out, the man was arrested.

According to "Avaz's" information, a man with the initials D.P. kept the girl in the apartment for almost a month, in the Vrtovi Riverine neighborhood in Ilidža. The girl was freed because she somehow managed to escape and report everything to the police.



