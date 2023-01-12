Avaz Logo
PROLIFIC OFFENDER

This is a man who raped and abused a girl in Sarajevo

At the beginning of the relationship, he took pictures of her with her cell phone without clothes during sexual intercourse, and later made several videos of their sex, with the excuse that it was his guarantee if T. D. did some stupid things

Damir Pejović in the courtroom, 2017.. Avaz

A. O.

The man who raped and abused the girl in an apartment in Sarajevo is Damir Pejović.

The "Avaz" portal was the first to publish information about the case that shocked the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina. However, this is not the first time that Pejović committed such crimes. Namely, in 2017, Damir Pejović was sentenced in Sarajevo Court to two years and one month in prison, because he abused and kept a German citizen, T. D., in a servile relationship for a long time. At the beginning of the relationship, he took pictures of her without clothes on his cell phone during sexual intercourse, and later made several videos of their sex, with the excuse that it is a guarantee for him if T. D. makes some stupid mistakes. He threatened to send the recordings to her business partners, friends and family.

Pejović is already known to the police.


According to "Avaz" information, a man with the initials D.P. kept the girl in the apartment for almost a month, in the Vrtovi Riverine neighborhood in Ilidža.

After the case with German citizen was discovered, Pejović's previous criminal charges were also investigated.

"Avaz" found out that he also tortured his now ex-wife (identity known to the editorial staff).

We know that Pejović has a daughter.


# ILIDŽA EN
# SARAJEVO EN
