Krišto speaks with Metsola about BiH's EU path, political opportunities and upcoming reforms

The newly appointed Chairperson of the Council of Ministers of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Borjana Krišto, held a meeting with the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.



The two officials discussed the European path and EU candidate status of Bosnia and Herzegovina, political opportunities after the General Elections held in October 2022, upcoming reforms on the European path, as well as the economic situation in the country.

Metsola and Krišto also discussed the representation of women in political life and leadership positions in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Krišto emphasized her satisfaction with the progress achieved in the form of achieving candidate status for BiH.

At the same time, she expressed gratitude to all European partners, member states and EU institutions for their commitment to achieving such progress, expressing her expectation for the intensification of cooperation in all areas on the upcoming path of reform.

They also discussed the current economic situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina with reference to the insecurities caused by global disturbances and challenges.

Also, the officials spoke about the priorities and ways of enabling a more promising future for all citizens in Bosnia and Herzegovina, stated the Council of Ministers of Bosnia and Herzegovina