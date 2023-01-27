"Businessman" disappeared: Where is Ihtijarević hiding?

Haris Ihtijarević, the owner of the company "Gliese 581g", which lost the license for "McDonald's" in Bosnia and Herzegovina, is currently one of the most wanted persons in the country, given that he has ruined many people and business partners, and with his arrogance and wastefulness caused hundreds of workers to lose their jobs!



Five restaurants

After losing their license at the end of last year, we remind you, the owners of "McDonald's" in BiH closed five restaurants, three in Sarajevo and two in Mostar.

As confirmed to us, Ihtijarević, after the affair and the revelation of numerous irregularities, he has been completely silent, and he does not even contact his closest associates and friends.

As we were told unofficially, he has already started selling the property he has in Bosnia and Herzegovina. These are apartments in "Bosmal" and the center of Sarajevo, as well as property in Visoko, where he is from.

Ihtijarević, against whom numerous criminal charges have been filed in the last few days, from employees, debtors, banks he worked with, decided to sell the parking space in Marindvor. This space was bought by a company from Sarajevo, although it is questionable how he used the state land for private purposes, which is now the subject of investigation by authorities.

Apartments in Vienna

We learn that he also has apartments in Vienna, Slovenia, Montenegro... It is believed that he is selling property in Sarajevo in order to leave BiH as soon as possible and avoid facing the judicial authorities in BiH, as well as the partners he cheated.

At least three criminal reports have already been filed against him to the SC Prosecutor's Office.

He defrauded "Avaz"

Ihtijarević, we remind you, also defrauded the company "Avaz". As a tenant of the space for "McDonald's" in Nedžarići, he stole water from "Avaz" because he was illegally connected. He did this for 12 years, causing great financial damage to "Avaz" in the amount of more than 400,000 KM.

For this reason, the management of "Avaz" submitted a criminal complaint to the SC Prosecutor's Office through a lawyer.