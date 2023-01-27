Sebija is afraid of the punishment

Bakir's wife, Sebija Izetbegović, director of the Clinical Center of the University of Sarajevo and representative of the SDA in the Sarajevo Canton Assembly, sent her statement to the Office for Combating Corruption and Quality Management of the SC about the conflict of interest, "Avaz" learns.



As a reminder, the new Law on Prevention and Suppression of Corruption in Sarajevo Canton, which entered into force on January 1st, 2023, prohibits the performance of multiple functions at the same time.

New law

With the enforcement of the new law, one person will not be able to be both a representative in the cantonal assembly and a director of an institution, because these are dual functions, as is the case with Izetbegović, who holds the position of director and representative.

Since the beginning of the year, the office has received many such applications, and those who are in a potential conflict of interest have been given a 30-day deadline to make a statement. Just a few days before that deadline, Izetbegović sent hers to the Office headed by Erduan Kafedžić.

As they said earlier from the Office, they will first ask for a statement from the persons they found to be in conflict of interest, and then they will be relieved of their duties within the legal term.



