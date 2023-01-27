Sebija is afraid of the punishment

Bakir's wife, Sebija Izetbegović, director of the Clinical Center of the University of Sarajevo and representative of the SDA in the Sarajevo Canton Assembly, sent her statement to the Office for Combating Corruption and Quality Management of the SC about the conflict of interest, "Avaz" learns.
As a reminder, the new Law on Prevention and Suppression of Corruption in Sarajevo Canton, which entered into force on January 1st, 2023, prohibits the performance of multiple functions at the same time.
New law
With the enforcement of the new law, one person will not be able to be both a representative in the cantonal assembly and a director of an institution, because these are dual functions, as is the case with Izetbegović, who holds the position of director and representative.
Since the beginning of the year, the office has received many such applications, and those who are in a potential conflict of interest have been given a 30-day deadline to make a statement. Just a few days before that deadline, Izetbegović sent hers to the Office headed by Erduan Kafedžić.
As they said earlier from the Office, they will first ask for a statement from the persons they found to be in conflict of interest, and then they will be relieved of their duties within the legal term.
And the sanctions, if a person disobeys this law, are more than clear. Fines range from 2,000 to 10,000 KM. This kind of sanction also threatens the director of KCUS, who, right before the end of the deadline, sent her statement.
- In the event that the holder of a public office does not resign, the Office will fine him/her in the amount of 2,000 to 10,000 KM, which is prescribed in Article 65 of the Law – they concluded from the Office.
Not the founder
Nevertheless, Sebija believes that she is not in a conflict of interest, which is why she said earlier in a statement that she is not leaving KCUS because of her position as a representative in the SC Assembly.
- Sarajevo Canton is not the founder or co-founder of KCUS with more than 50 percent of the total capital, and it is quite clear that I am not in a conflict of interest. Also, I emphasize that I do not receive financial resources as a representative in the Sarajevo Canton Assembly. Immediately after assuming the mandate, I signed to renounce the lump sum. I have no right to waive the obligation to represent those who elected me, especially taking into account the support of the voters and the fact that in the current convocation of the SC Assembly I am the representative with the most votes - stated Izetbegović.
If the holder of a public office does not resign or otherwise resign from one or more incompatible functions within 30 days, the Office delivers a decision on the existence of a conflict of interest to the institution, company, foundation or association in which the holder performs an incompatible function.