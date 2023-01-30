Konaković for "Avaz": SDA wants to be saved from becoming the opposition

On the one hand, there are serious objections between us, on the other hand, there is a lot of interest in the SDA, which, through its regime portals, and perhaps some people within our structures, is trying to catch the last train and save itself from the absolute opposition, which for them would be problematic.



Big mistakes

Elmedin Konaković, the new Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bosnia and Herzegovina and the leader of Narod i pravda, said this in an interview with "Avaz", commenting on the relations within the Eight after Semir Efendić's Stranka za BiH, Nermin Ogrešević's NES and Damir Marjanović's Za nove genercije left the SDP without delegate in the House of Peoples of the BiH Parliamentary Assembly.

- I didn't have a chance to talk in person with my colleagues, we will do it at the beginning of the week and, after I talk live with first of all Nermin Nikšić and Edin Forto, and then with the other representatives of the Eight, we will express our position on everything - Konaković said.

He referred to the beginning of his mandate as head of diplomacy, saying that from Thursday and from the first few contacts with important representatives of the international community, the fact was confirmed that Bosnia and Herzegovina did almost nothing in lobbying the European Union, the administration of the United States of America, and friends in the East and West, and neighboring countries and that those processes have been started.



