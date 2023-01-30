Avaz Logo
INTERVIEW

Konaković for "Avaz": SDA wants to be saved from becoming the opposition

I will talk first with Nikšić and Forto, and then with the other representatives of the Eight about everything

Konaković: Important processes. Armin Durgut / Pixsell

Ema Maslo

On the one hand, there are serious objections between us, on the other hand, there is a lot of interest in the SDA, which, through its regime portals, and perhaps some people within our structures, is trying to catch the last train and save itself from the absolute opposition, which for them would be problematic.

Big mistakes

Elmedin Konaković, the new Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bosnia and Herzegovina and the leader of Narod i pravda, said this in an interview with "Avaz", commenting on the relations within the Eight after Semir Efendić's Stranka za BiH, Nermin Ogrešević's NES and Damir Marjanović's Za nove genercije left the SDP without delegate in the House of Peoples of the BiH Parliamentary Assembly.

- I didn't have a chance to talk in person with my colleagues, we will do it at the beginning of the week and, after I talk live with first of all Nermin Nikšić and Edin Forto, and then with the other representatives of the Eight, we will express our position on everything - Konaković said.

He referred to the beginning of his mandate as head of diplomacy, saying that from Thursday and from the first few contacts with important representatives of the international community, the fact was confirmed that Bosnia and Herzegovina did almost nothing in lobbying the European Union, the administration of the United States of America, and friends in the East and West, and neighboring countries and that those processes have been started.


Facsimile of part of the audit report for December 2022.. Avaz

As he said, right at the beginning, they noted the big mistakes of his predecessor, Bisera Turković (SDA), and above all, they concern the opening of consulates in Rijeka and Novi Pazar. Konaković pointed out that these consulates were opened exclusively for the SDA campaign.

Audit report

- They were opened without systematized workplaces, there are no people in those buildings, or there are individuals who apparently work illegally or through other channels. Expenses of around one hundred thousand euros were incurred where there is no systematized work nor was it possible to open those consulates, but only for the sake of the campaign or the interests of the party. I'm not gloating, but we were talking about how those who call themselves protectors used BiH institutions exclusively and primarily for party and private interests or as ATMs - said Konaković.


Facsimile of part of the audit report for December 2022.. Avaz

By the way, "Avaz" is in possession of the audit report for the year 2022, which speaks of the completely non-domestic management of one of the most important institutions in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The report also states how much it costs the citizens of Bosnia and Herzegovina to rent empty consulates. Thus, renting this space in Rijeka costs us 3,720 euros per month, in Novi Pazar 3,850 euros, in Tirana 2,120 euros... 

Facsimile of part of the audit report for December 2022.. Avaz

