Three persons from Bosnia and Herzegovina entered into same-sex marriages

The same-sex life partnership law in Montenegro came into force on July 15th, 2021, and Budva has become a hit destination for same-sex weddings.



In the first year when the law entered into force, four LGBTQ couples said the fateful "yes", while in 2022, 27 same-sex marriages were concluded.

Make their love official

Of those, as registrar Žana Kapa confirmed to us, three people from Bosnia and Herzegovina entered into a same-sex marriage.

- Two girls from Bosnia and Herzegovina have married, while the third person from Bosnia and Herzegovina has a mixed marriage, i.e. the other partner was not from BiH, but from another country. However, such marriage concluded in Montenegro in Bosnia and Herzegovina means nothing because it is not recognized due to the absence of a law on entering into a same-sex partnership. They come to us, probably, to make their love official in some way, but legally in Bosnia and Herzegovina they do not have the status of married partners - Kapa stated for "Avaz".



