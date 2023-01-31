Who is in fear in police structures: Big "fishes" on Sky

The Central Investigation Office of the Border Police of Bosnia and Herzegovina is rocked by the scandal in which the investigators of this police agency are involved, and in connection with the Sky application and investigations that are linked to certain criminogenic persons!



This scandal comes at a time when the chief state prosecutor, Milanko Kajganić, said that information from police agencies is leaking when it comes to Sky investigations, which is an indirect message that individuals are in cahoots with certain criminal persons. It's been that way for months.

Its own ranks

This police agency does not deny the information of "Avaz". It was confirmed that "the BiH Border Police consistently and continuously fights against crime and corruption within its own ranks, and that anyone who acts illegally will be prosecuted and sanctioned."

- The aforementioned case is under the jurisdiction of the Prosecutor's Office of Bosnia and Herzegovina, and the Office for Professional Standards and Internal Control of the Border Police of Bosnia and Herzegovina is conducting an internal investigation - the Border Police of Bosnia and Herzegovina announced.

Due to the investigation related to the Sky application and the attempt to change the team proposed by the Prosecutor's Office, Spomenka Markulj, the contact person of the BP BiH with Europol, was dismissed on Friday by the decision of the Director of the BiH Border Police, Zoran Galić.

Markulj was also the head of the investigation office, and now she has been transferred to another position.

An internal investigation was launched against her in the BiH Border Police because, among other things, she refused to act according to the order of the head of this office, Adnan Kosovac. But she wasn't caught on Sky, her investigators were.

One of them, after 15 days of receiving the Sky codes, decided to make an official note to inform the Agency that his name was mentioned in Sky. But why was he silent for days.

Codes and lists

It is about experienced investigator Edin Husomanović. The question is what waited 15 days, from January 11th, to report that his name was mentioned in Sky codes and why Markulj, going to the Prosecutor's Office, insisted on changing the prosecutor.

Investigator S. K. was part of the team that worked with Markulj and Husomanović. They had Sky codes and lists from January 11th.

The real question is whose name individuals in BP BiH tried to hide, given that certain members of the State Investigation and Protection Agency (SIPA) and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the RS (MUP RS) are also mentioned in the crypts. A member of the Border Police was also discovered, on suspicion of accepting bribes.

The name of the person on the crypt is allegedly also a high-ranking SIPA member.