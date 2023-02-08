Radončić: Ćiro's name should be permanently commemorated in BiH and his native Travnik

The president of Savez za bolju budućnost (SBB), Fahrudin Radončić, said his farewells goodbye to the legendary coach Miroslav Ćira Blažević, who died today at the age of 88.



- Some people are simply unrepeatable. Such a sports figure with historical attributes was our friend and "coach of all coaches", Ćiro Blažević.

With his sporting achievements, as well as unprecedented charm, lucidity and wit, he was a regional favorite and a man of general admiration.

Ćiro was a welcome guest in "Avaz's" building, and we hung out on several other occasions. Now, when he has gone to a better world, I even prefer that I jealously kept the soccer ball and jersey of the BiH national team with his dedication, which he gave me almost 15 years ago.

Ćiro deserved that at least one sports facility or street in Bosnia and Herzegovina should bear his name permanently, due to the persistent and enthusiastic affirmation of his Travnik and the whole of Bosnia and Herzegovina - said Fahrudin Radončić.