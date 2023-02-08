Prof. dr. Gavrankapetanović for "Avaz": We are always ready to help people in need

Five teams from General Hospital "Prim. Dr. Abdulah Nakaš" are waiting for approval to leave for Turkey, which suffered the catastrophic consequences of the earthquake.



As the director of the General Hospital, prof. dr. Ismet Gavrankapetanović said, 20 people are divided into five teams.

Medical teams made themselves available to the Ministry of Security of Bosnia and Herzegovina for the purpose of intervention assistance and sending medical and rescue teams from Sarajevo Canton to the areas affected by the devastating earthquake in southeast Turkey.

For the team leaders were appointed prof. dr. Ismet Gavrankapetanović, dr. Severin Žujo, dr. Amina Krupalija Solak, dr. Ednan Drljević and dr. Salko Pašović.

- We are always ready to help people in need. Our teams made themselves available as soon as the news about the terrible earthquakes started arriving, now we are waiting for approval to go - said prof. dr. Gavrankapetanović.