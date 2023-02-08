Muriz Memić for "Avaz": I have never said " deceased" for Dženan

On today's date in 2016, Dženan Memić suffered life-threatening injuries in the Great Alley on Ilidža in Sarajevo. Seven days later, on February 15th, he died.



Aware of everything

Today, as a sign of remembrance, members of the group "Justice for Dženan Memić", along with family members, will gather at the place where Dženan was attacked, and where the "Wounded Stone" monument was built for him.

There is still no justice for Dženan and his family, as Muriz Memić will tell the gathered people today.

- I haven't forgotten a single detail of what we went through. We also remember Dženan through everything, and that he is constantly mentioned. I have never said "deceased ". Although I am aware of everything, I know everything, but somehow... I guess because of this fight that is still going on - Muriz Memić said yesterday for "Dnevni avaz".

He added that he tells people that he is fine, but...

- By God, it's far from good. I myself sometimes do not believe that seven years have already passed. Everything seems like it happened yesterday. But I guess that we are in that fight and spasm. We will not give up. Ifet (Feraget, lawyer, op. cit.) has a habit of saying - we've done everything, we've tried everything. In the end, we proved it, the state just needs to do it now, to punish those responsible. Because it was worth keeping this alive for seven years. You know how quickly everything is forgotten here. We will certainly not give up, because it must come to an end. He has the prosecution and evidence and everything, but you saw what the court did last time, the prosecutors must be even more careful - emphasized Muriz Memić.

Fatal night

We remind you that the Memić's family claims from the beginning that Dženan was murdered. Alisa Ramić ( Mutap), who is the only witness to the event and who pleads amnesia, and her father Zijad Mutap are accused of organized crime, illegal mediation, prevention of evidence, giving a false statement and helping the perpetrator after the crime has been committed in the "Dženan Memić" case. Then Hasan Dupovac and Josip Barić, officers of the SC MUP who were conducting the investigation, and Muamer Ožegović, the receptionist of the hotel located near the place of Dženan's suffering, where surveillance cameras were installed, but the footage from the fateful night was deleted.

At the end of November 2022, the Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina, headed by Judge Branko Perić, delivered an acquittal for all the accused.

Brake exists

- Tomorrow (today, op. cit.) at 3 PM we will address everyone. It is the anniversary, to remember Dženan and once again to draw the attention of the authorities who are competent to work on it. I think, after seven years, this should go faster. Prosecutors are working, I can't tell them anything, but I think it could be faster. However, some brake exists. We will draw their attention - said Muriz Memić.