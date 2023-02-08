EUFOR Commander Major General Helmut Habermayer for "Avaz": Peace and security are sometimes fragile

Austrian Major General Helmut Habermayer took over the position of EUFOR commander in BiH in mid-January, and "Dnevni avaz" was the first media for which he gave an interview.



A comprehensive approach

- For me, commanding EUFOR "Althea" in Bosnia and Herzegovina is both an honor and an important responsibility, and although I took command of this international mission only on January 18th of this year, I devote my full attention and commitment to this double obligation. The essential motto of EUFOR is to provide support as a credible and impartial actor for the benefit of all citizens of Bosnia and Herzegovina. With its liaison and observation teams, EUFOR is present in all parts of the country and maintains close contacts with local officials and citizens from all political, ethnic and religious communities. In this sense, from the very beginning of my mandate, I continue to adhere to the main responsibility of EUFOR to help the authorities of your country to maintain a safe and stable environment - said Major General Habermayer.

He is currently doing, as he said, inaugural visits to newly elected officials and ministers.

- My focus is on consideration and discussions on certain aspects of arms control, humanitarian demining and collective training with the Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina. I also hope to find a way that EUFOR can be of help in promoting BiH's status as a candidate country for EU membership. EUFOR is and will remain an integral part of the EU's comprehensive approach to Bosnia and Herzegovina - said Habermayer.

When it comes to the security situation in our country, the Austrian Major General emphasizes that for every military leader leading a peacekeeping mission, security is a category that is interpreted on two levels.

Repetitive rhetoric

- First of all, it refers to the security situation in the country. In this context, I see a very intense political atmosphere, which is especially the case in the process of forming the government after last year's elections, but I also see the efforts of responsible political actors to protect and preserve peace and security. I sincerely hope that the status of a candidate for EU membership, which BiH was awarded in December last year, will soften the negative rhetoric that sometimes appears regarding the future. EUFOR is an integral part of a comprehensive international endeavor aimed at supporting the integrity and sovereignty of your country. The second level is the safety of the men and women who serve under my command and I am pleased to say that the public's attitude towards EUFOR personnel is generally very positive. Yet, as history teaches us, peace and security are sometimes fragile. I am determined in my intention that EUFOR be well informed, prepared and ready to respond to all potential changes in the security environment in BiH - he said.

He recalled that the number of EUFOR troops was doubled last spring, which, as he explained, was a proportionate, prudent and cautious response to the negative change in the international security environment.

- According to the current security assessment, strengthening the capacity of EUFOR does not mean a further increase in the number of our troops, and I hope that this will not be necessary. I am very well aware of the impact that this IT age has on the security environment, therefore I will strive to ensure that EUFOR is ready to respond to all threats coming from the information domain. As a candidate country for EU membership, you will progress on the path to EU integration, and at the end of that path, the presence of an international military force will, of course, no longer be necessary - the EUFOR commander pointed out.



