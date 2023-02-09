"Avaz's" writing confirmed: Kuprešaković is director of the Border Police, Galić is deputy in SIPA

At today's session, the Council of Ministers of Bosnia and Herzegovina appointed some of the personnel in the security institutions.



Mirko Kuprešaković was appointed director of the BiH Border Police.

Zoran Galić was appointed to the position of deputy director of SIPA, instead of Đuro Knežević.

"Avaz" announced this information seven days ago. At today's session, Mirsad Vilić's successor was not appointed to the position of director of the Directorate for the Coordination of Police Bodies (DCPB).

According to the vacancy from last year, Mirsad Đelilović and Ensad Korman were proposed as Vilić's successor. They were a proposal of the SDA, and at the session of the Council of Ministers they will not even be discussed as Bosniak quotas.

This means that Bosniak personnel is on hold.