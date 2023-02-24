Bećirović: BiH stands in solidarity with the Ukrainian people

On the occasion of the first anniversary of Russia's aggression against Ukraine, Denis Bećirović, a member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, strongly condemned Vladimir Putin's policies, called for an end to the invasion of the sovereign and independent state of Ukraine, the establishment of peace and respect for international law.

- As a member of the BiH Presidency, I once again condemn the Russian aggression against Ukraine. We in Bosnia and Herzegovina know very well what aggression and war bring and how important peace is. I want to offer open support to the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and the people of sovereign and independent Ukraine in these difficult times for their country. Bosnia and Herzegovina, together with the free and democratic world, stands in solidarity with the Ukrainian people in the fight for freedom - Bećirović pointed out.

Numerous cities and towns were destroyed

He states that from February 24 of last year until today, tens of thousands of people, including a large number of civilians, have been killed in Ukraine. Numerous cities and towns throughout the country were destroyed. Russian aggression against Ukraine has also caused a humanitarian crisis, and millions of Ukrainians had to leave their homes.

The brutal aggression against Ukraine caused enormous geopolitical changes on the global stage, and also influenced events in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Bećirović emphasizes that the entire democratic world, including the United States of America and the European Union, condemned the aggression against Ukraine, and they justifiably imposed sanctions on the Russian Federation.

- We belong to that free world and that's why we completely disassociate ourselves from the awarding of decorations by the president of the entity of RS in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Milorad Dodik, to the President of Russia Vladimir Putin - underlines Bećirović.

Basic principles of international law

As he said, the position of the state of Bosnia and Herzegovina is clear: we respect and support the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine and condemn the Russian Federation's attack on Ukraine and flagrant violations of international law.

- Bosnia and Herzegovina must continue to insist on respecting the basic principles of international law, the UN Charter and the basic principles of international relations directed towards another state - it is stated in the message of a member of the BiH Presidency, Denis Bećirović, on the occasion of the anniversary of the onset of the Russian aggression against Ukraine.