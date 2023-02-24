Lendo, Bradara and Stojanović without an agreement on the president/vice presidents of FBiH

The candidates for president and vice-president of the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Refik Lendo, Lidija Bradara and Igor Stojanović, did not reach an agreement today on who will be the president and who will be the vice-presidents of the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

It was concluded that this decision will be made by the House of Representatives of the Parliament of the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina at a session that will most likely be scheduled for Monday.

The Election Law of Bosnia and Herzegovina prescribes a procedure by which three candidates decide among themselves which of them will perform the function of president. If an agreement is not reached, it will be decided by the House of Representatives of the FBiH Parliament.

The aforementioned agreement was not reached at today's meeting initiated by Refik Lendo in the FBiH Parliament building.

Also, a second meeting is taking place in the FBiH Parliament, which was called by the leadership of the House of Representatives of the FBiH Parliament in order to determine all relevant facts related to the candidate election process, that is, the process of electing the president and vice president of the Federation of BiH.