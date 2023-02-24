Three former members of HVO sentenced to a total of 16 years for crimes in Mostar area

The Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina issued a first-instance verdict in which three former members of the Croat Defense Council (HVO) were sentenced to a total of 16 years in prison for crimes against the civilian population in the area of Mostar in 1993, while six others were acquitted.

Nedžad Tinjak was sentenced to 12 years in prison, Jure Kordić to three years, while Dražen Lovrić was sentenced to one year.

By the same verdict, the accused Tomislav Ančić, Dario Sušac, Nuhan Šikalo, Dario Mihalj, Stanko Škobić and Slavko Golemac were acquitted, BIRN reports.

According to the indictment, they acted in violation of the basic principles of international humanitarian law by taking part in an unlawful abduction and/or detention of Bosniak civilians from the territory of Mostar.

Neđad Ćorić and Marinko Šunjić were previously accused but the proceedings were suspended due to death.

This verdict can be appealed.