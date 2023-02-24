Zvizdić and Ji: There is room for enhancement of cooperation between BiH and China in all segments

Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Parliamentary Assembly of Bosnia and Herzegovina Denis Zvizdić received in Sarajevo the Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Bosnia and Herzegovina Ji Ping, with whom he discussed the current economic and political situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Speaker Zvizdić and Ambassador Ji agreed that Bosnia and Herzegovina and the People's Republic of China have good bilateral cooperation and friendly relations that should be improved in the coming period as well.

They also said that there is significant room for improving cooperation in all segments, especially in the energy sector, as well as in the fields of agriculture, tourism, culture, science and sports.

The interlocutors expressed the expectation that successful cooperation and quality partnership will continue in the coming period based on mutual understanding, as well as mutual respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity and international subjectivity, the Press Service of the BiH PA announced.