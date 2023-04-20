Billstrom: Repeated threats of secession by the RS are groundless and contribute to mistrust

Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom said today in Sarajevo that a candidate status for Bosnia and Herzegovina comes with increased expectations for compliance with the EU's foreign and security policy, including restrictive measures against Russia.



After the meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Elmedin Konaković, Billstrom stated that the EU is very concerned about the efforts of the RS to criminalize defamation, and about the law on non-governmental organizations and restrictions for the LGBT community, which would represent a step backward for BiH's European path.

He warned that the repeated threats of secession by the RS are unfounded and contribute to mistrust and tensions at a time of crisis in Europe when stability and cooperation are needed.

"Bosnia and Herzegovina deserves to be part of the European Union and there is no alternative to that, but in order to achieve it, you have to carry out reforms in which Sweden and the EU will support you," said Billstrom.

Minister Konaković pointed out that BiH and Sweden significantly increased trade exchange last year, and that it was proposed to sign a memorandum on cooperation in the field of tourism.

"We talked about the stability of the region and it is very important for us to send a message of support for the territorial integrity of BiH and that there is no room for different policies," said Konaković.

He called on his colleagues in BiH to focus on the realization of the 14 priorities that are a condition for EU membership and to take advantage of the EU's increased interest in the integration process due to Russia's aggression against Ukraine.